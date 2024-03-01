Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the Nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant at Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand today. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation of the fertilizer plant in 2018.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of today’s initiative in the journey of aatmnirbhar Bharat. He said that every year, India requires 360 lakh metric tonnes of urea and in 2014 India was producing just 225 lakh metric tonnes of urea. The massive gap necessitated huge imports. “Due to the efforts of our government, in the last 10 years, urea production has risen to 310 lakh metric tonnes”, he stated. He said with the starting of this plant new avenues for employment of the local youth have been opened. The Prime Minister also informed about the revival of Ramagundam, Gorakhpur and Barauni fertilizer plants. Sindri has been added to this list, he said. Prime Minister stated out that Talcher Fertilizer plant will also start in the next year. He said that these five plants would produce 60 lakh metric tonnes of urea rapidly taking India towards Aatamnirbharta in this critical area.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) is a Joint Venture Company of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) namely, National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Coal India Ltd (CIL) and FCIL/HFCL, which was incorporated on 15th June, 2016, revived Sindri Fertilizer Unit by setting up New Ammonia-Urea Plant with installed capacity of 12.7 LMT per annum. The Sindri Plant started urea production on 05th November 2022.

HURL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up New Ammonia-Urea Plants at Sindri having capacity of 2200 TPD Ammonia and 3850 TPD neem coated urea with investment Rs. 8939.25 Crore and equity participation of 29.67% each by NTPC, IOCL and CIL and 11% by FCIL.

Setting up state of the art gas based Sindri Plant is a part of the initiatives taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self sufficiency in urea sector. Revival of closed units of FCIL and HFCL have been the top priority agenda of the Government to augment the availability of domestically produced urea. Sindri plant will add 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous urea production in the country and help to realize the vision of Prime Minister to make India “Atma Nirbhar” in urea sector.

The plant aims to ensure adequate supply of urea to the farmers in the state of Jharkhand as well as West Bengal, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The plant will not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. The plant would provide 450 direct and 1000 indirect employment opportunities in the region. Apart from this the region will benefit from development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory.

As India gears to take the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives forward, today, HURL’s ‘Bharat Urea’ will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing the imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers’ timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.