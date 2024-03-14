India and Singapore sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the sphere of Law & Dispute Resolution

India and Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of Law & Dispute Resolution today. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in a virtual meeting of the Minister of State for Law and Justice (I/C), Government of India, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal for the Indian side and the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, Government of Singapore, Mr. Edwin Tong for the Singapore side.

The Memorandum of Understanding is on further cooperation between the two countries in the areas of common interest such as international commercial dispute resolution; matters relating to promotion of robust alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in respective countries and establishment of Joint Consultative Committee to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding.​

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal in his virtual address while highlighting the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding stated that, “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding signifies our collective commitment to deepening collaboration in the field of law and dispute resolution, with a focus on sharing best practices, exchanging expertise, and facilitating capacity building initiatives for the stakeholder. Through this partnership, we are aiming to harness synergies between our legal regimes, leverage our respective strengths and explore innovative approaches to address the evolving needs of our citizens and businesses”

Mr. Edwin Tong, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, Government of Singapore, while commending the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding stated that, “Singapore enjoys excellent, broad-based and multifaceted relations with India. Given our strong economic and commercial ties, it is imperative for us to continually deepen our cooperation in the legal and dispute resolution fields. This will enable us to better support our businesses and those doing business with Singapore and India. We look forward to exchanging our experiences and strengthening our relationships with the India Ministry of Law and Justice, as well as with the various legal and dispute resolution industry players in India.”

This collaboration therefore marks a key milestone in strengthening cooperation between India and Singapore with focus on exchange of best practices in the sphere of law and dispute resolution, which will eventually enable adoption of efficacious mechanisms for resolution of disputes through alternate dispute resolution mechanisms.