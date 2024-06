New Delhi: INDIA alliance meeting underway at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.



Leaders attending the meeting are Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal (INC), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Sharad Pawar and Jitendra Awhad (NCP), Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha (AAP), TR Baalu (DMK), Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav (RJD), Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren (JMM), Farooq Abdullah (J&K NC), D. Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPIM), Anil Desai Shiv Sena (UBT), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI(ML), Mukesh Sahani (VIP)