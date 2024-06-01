Clarification regarding Accredited Driver Training Centre (ADTC) & Driving Schools

With regard to the news being circulated in some sections of the media it is clarified that the Rules 31B to 31J which prescribed provisions around Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) were inserted in Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 vide GSR 394(E) dated 07.06.2021 are applicable with effect from 01.07.2021 and no change is envisaged from 01.06.2024.

It is also re-iterated that Section 12 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 provides for the licensing and regulation of schools or establishments for imparting instruction in driving of motor vehicles. It was amended vide Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 to insert subsection (5) & (6) for schools or establishments accredited by a body notified by the Central Government.

The accreditation for such ADTC can be granted by the State Transport Authority or any authorized agency notified by the Central Government on recommendations of any testing agency referred in rule 126 of CMVR, 1989. The certificate issued by the ADTC on successful completion of course (Form 5B) vide sub-rule (iii) of rule 31E of CMVR, 1989 exempts the holder of such certificate from the requirement of driving test under proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 15 of CMVR, 1989.

Other types of driving schools established under rule 24 of CMVR, 1989, having less stringent requirements as compared to ADTC, also issue a certificate on successful completion of course (Form 5) vide sub-rule (d) of rule 27 of CMVR, 1989. However, this certificate does not exempt its holder from the requirement of driving test under proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 15 of CMVR, 1989.

The application for a driving licence under rule 14 of CMVR, 1989 is to be accompanied by Form 5 or Form 5B, as applicable.

Irrespective of the exemption from the requirement of driving test mentioned in Para 3 above, the power to issue driving licence shall be with the licensing authority.