Indian Naval Ship Shivalik Departs from Singapore

INS Shivalik, mission deployed to the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean, departed Singapore on 30 May 24 for onward passage to Yokosuka, Japan.

During the ship’s OTR at Singapore, various activities were undertaken which included Call on with Base Commander, Changi Naval Base, Wreath Laying at Kranji War Memorial, Call on with High Commissioner of India to Singapore, IFC visit, Visit of around 80 school children onboard, Visit of Indian and Australian High Commissioner onboard and cross-deck visits to USS Mobile (LCS) reflecting maritime relations and shared values between the navies which is primarily under the ambit of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

INS Shivalik, upon departure from Singapore, is scheduled to participate in JIMEX 24 and RIMPAC 24. This deployment is aimed at enhancing the degree of interoperability with the JMSDF, US Navy and other partner navies participating in RIMPAC 24.