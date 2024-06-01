Adequate Availability of Coal at Thermal Power Plants Despite High Demand of Power

Despite extremely high demand of power, coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants continues to be more than 45 MT, which is 30% higher compared to last year. The stocks are sufficient to meet requirement of 19 days. During the month of May, 2024, average daily depletion at Thermal Power Plant end has been only 10,000 tonnes per day. This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistic arrangements for supply of coal. The mechanism of Sub-Group comprising of representatives from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways and Power Generating companies is playing effective role in maintaining efficient supply chain.

Coal Production growth is more than 8% over last year. The stock at the mine pit-head is over 100 MT resulting in adequate coal to power sector. The Ministry of Railways have ensured 9% average growth on daily availability of railways rakes. Evacuation through costal shipping has also seen significant growth as traditionally coal was being transported via Paradip port only. Now under proper coordination as per coal logistics policy, it has resulted in evacuation of coal through Dhamra and Gangavaran ports also. The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has significantly contributed in faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri. Therefore, it has seen more than 100% improvement in turnaround time.

Ministry of Coal is geared up to ensure adequate availability of coal at Thermal Power Plants during monsoon season. It is expected that on 1st July 2024, more than 42MT coal would be kept available at Thermal Power Plant end.