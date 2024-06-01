Maj Gen Harsh Chhibber takes over as Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad

Maj Gen Harsh Chhibber took over as the Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad on 31 May 24 from Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Major General Harsh Chhibber was commissioned into the Army Service Corps in December 1988.

Maj Gen Harsh Chhibber holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on Public Policy along with two M.Phil degrees in Business Management and Public Administration. He has also undertaken Technical Staff Officers Course (TSOC), Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC), and the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA).

Major General Chhibber’s military experience encompasses various important assignments in Eastern, Northern and Western Sectors including command of the Para ASC company, an ASC Battalion and the ASC Training Centre. He has been Brigadier General Staff (Information System) in Eastern Sector and Major General (Operational Logistics) in Northern Sector. He has also served as an instructor at the Army Service Corps Centre and College and as the Directing Staff and Head of the Financial Management Department at College of Defence Management. Software applications developed and implemented by him are in use in a large number of units.