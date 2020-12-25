Indegnious Seed, Food & Biodiversity Exibation, Karlamunda, Kalahandi

Farmers taken oath conserving indigenous and traditional seeds for future food and nutritional security.

Kalahandi : The Grampanchayt level Seed, Food & Biodiversity Exibition was held at Gajabahal and Joradobra GPs of Karlamunda block. In this exhibition farmers, youths, students, SHG members, PRI representatives, GP & block level Govt officials had participated.

Mr. Aravindo Choudhury (Chairperson, Panchayat Samiti), Mrs. Kusuma Manjari Panda( ICDS supervisor), Mr. Bipin Bihari Batik (Block Programme Manager, Mission Shakti ), Mr. Suresh Choudhury (Sarapanch, Joradobra GP), Mrs. Puja Sahu (Sarapanch, Gajabahal GP), Anganwadi Workers, ASHA, Word Members and Traditional Village Leaders jointly inaugurated the first day’s exibation.

During this inauguration session Panchayat Samiti Chairperson said ” Thanks to #IGSSS for uniting farmers of #Karlamunda for promoting and reviving climate resilient farming system. We are very happy to participate and see the #Gharbadi model, numbers of indigenous seeds and traditional nutritious food diversity demonstrated by our farmers. It will help to exchange knowledge among farmers for adopting low cost climate resilient farming practices.”

Block level VDC President Mr. Bhupendra Choudhury said that we have planned to exhibit 4 nos. of GP level seed, food and biodiversity festivals till last week of December, 2020 and after completion of GP level demonstration we will organise a block level seed and food fair during second week of January, 2021. Mr. Choudhury also said that due to COVID19 we were not able to organise block level seed and food festival in February 2020 though it was planned. But this year we will definitely celebrate with proper precaution for following objectives:-

1) Sharing climate resilient farming practices among farmers, youths and women.

2) Demonstrating climate resilient seeds and food diversity for community led protection and conservation.

3 ) Exchanging seeds among farmers for conservation and production.

4) Creating a space for Involving PRIs and GP level officials to support farmers on convergence of Govt. schemes and programmes related food and livelihood.

On the first day of GP level exhibition #KalashYatra came to exhibition venue from respective villages and farmers demonstrated their indegnious seeds, foods, biodiversity and climate resilient farming models.

Total 19 varieties of #indigenouspaddy, 6 varieties of #millets, 8 varieties of #pulses, 28 varieties of #vegetables, 9 varieties of #tubers, 15 varieties of #traditionalsweets and 12 varieties of seasonal #uncultivated foods were demonstrated.

Different types of games and debates were organised among youths, women and experienced farmers during this event for exchange of knowldge.

Youths and experienced farmers played a game namely “come to recognize our seed, soil and food diversity”. In this game first farmers put different types of seeds in a pot and mixed them. Then this pot was handed over to youths to recognize the seeds and put at on the suitable soil. After the soil wise crop calender was prepared by the youths, then discussion was held on characteristics of crops like which particular crop goes to which category food groups. It was found that most of youths enjoyed the game and learnt classification of crops into body building, protective and energy giving food categories.

Farmers also explained the need to conserve local native varieties of seeds and biodiversity. One farmer Tarachan Majhi said “There is a need to collect, conserve and exchange indigenous variety of seeds which are on the brink of extinction as they are facing stiff competition from genetic hybrid variety of seeds. The indegnious varieties seeds also yield crops that have high nutrition content. Moreover, the traditional seeds need less water and fertilizer as compared to the hybrid variety of seeds.”

During the first days conclusion session Block Chairman said “This exhibition will create a revolution in Karlamunda block and farmers will be moving towards adopting #ClimateResilientFarming system through rediscover on #Drought&FloodResilient traditional seed, food and biodiversity conservation.

#IGSSS is implementing “Climate Resilience Adaptive Farming in Tribal Communities in #Khalandi in 20 villages of #Karlamunda block of Kalahandi district of #Odisha.

Report: Amar K. GOUDA, Capacity Building Coordinator-Rural, IGSSS

