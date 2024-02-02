Incredible Record volume of monthly cargo by PPA in January 2024: Cargo handling breaches 14 MMT mark for first time in history of Major Ports

New Delhi,2nd February: The dedication & perseverance shown by Team PPA saw that in the first month of New Year 2024, Paradip Port Authority, clocked highest ever monthly cargo throughput of 14.32 MMT in the history of all Major Ports in the country. Earlier record was 13.5 MMT achieved in March, 2023. Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA congratulated the Team PPA for this magnificent performance. He has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Ji under whose able leadership & guidance, Team PPA achieved the highest ever monthly cargo throughput in the history of Major Ports in the country.

A symbolic Cake cutting was done by Shri Haranadh in presence of Shri Nilabhra Dasgupata, Dy. Chairman and other HoDs. The New Year 2024 is going to augur well for the Port, as it is poised to set all time record cargo handling of more than 145 MMT in current fiscal and thus by achieving the numero uno Port in the country for the first time since its inception, in terms of handling of cargo volume. Cargo volume handled by PPA in current fiscal till January end stands at 119.85 MMT in comparison to 109.28 MMT recorded in corresponding period of last fiscal, thus by exhibiting 9.67% stellar growth. Coal handling amounting to 53.32 MMT constitutes about 44.49% of total cargo volume handled at the Port. Iron Ore and Pellet cargo has grown by remarkable 59.42% thus by clocking 21.84 MMT. Record nos. of 738 shipping movements with pilots were carried out in Jan 2024 surpassing the previous record of 639 movements in Dec 2023. The Port has also registered remarkable improvement in the Key Performance Parameters. Berth productivity stands at 32612 MT per day per ship, which is the highest among all Major Ports of the country. Similarly, Pre-Berthing Detention is 1.20 hrs as against 1.78 hrs. during the corresponding period of previous year. Thus Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country and started coastal shipping of thermal coal to west coast, for the first time in history, i.e. Maharashtra based Power Plants. It further plans to expand coastal shipping of thermal coal to other regions in west coast.

The Port’s commitment to operational excellence, coupled with strategic improvements in cargo handling, has positioned it as a key player in catering to the growing needs of the industry. Sustainable marketing pitch has brought PPA closer to its Port Users and geared up for more accomplishments in times to come.