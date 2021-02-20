Inauguration of four additional classrooms at St Teresa’s School constructed by Tata Steel Foundation

Joda: With an objective to provide better infrastructure facilities at Joda of Keonjhar district, Tata Steel Foundation, the CSR wing of Tata Steel has built four additional classrooms at St Teresa’s School, Joda.

The four-room building of St Teresa’s School, Joda was inaugurated by Mr Pratap Pritimaya, OAS, Sub-Collector, Champua in the presence of Mr Surjyamani Pattajoshi, Executive Officer, Joda Municipality, Sister Mariatte Principal, St Teresa’s School, Joda and Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, Tata Steel on Friday.

These classrooms built with pre-fabricated structures manufactured by Tata Steel’s brand ‘Nest-In’ will serve the educational needs of the students. It may be noted here that ‘Nest-In’ is an expression of Tata Steel’s vision enabling everyone’s access to modern amenities for a better tomorrow. As India surges forward to a smarter time and age, there is a need for newer, innovative and faster construction solutions that will fuel this momentum. And making its presence felt in the nation’s growth is Tata Steel Nest-In through its range of steel-based modular construction solutions. Offering a wide range of pre-fabricated solutions for industrial infrastructure, housing, sanitation, safe drinking water, portable cabins and lifestyle solutions, Nest-In today serves over 26 states in India and helps create a better life for millions of Indians.

Among others present on the occasion were Mr Anil Oraon, Head CSR, OMQ Division, Tata Steel along with other officials of Tata Steel Foundation and teachers of St Teresa’s School, Joda.