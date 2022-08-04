In Judo, Indian Judoka Tulika Maan claimed the silver medal in the final of the women’s 78+ kg in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham . Playing at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2, the Indian Judoka faced tough competition from her opponent Scotland’s Sarah Adlington ,while she received second ‘Shido’ on the board. The Indian had to be settled for a silver medal in the women’s +78 kg category. It is India’s third medal in Judo this Commonwealth Games.
