Odisha reports 870 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 870 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd August

New Positive Cases: 870

Of which 0-18 years: 157

In quarantine: 509

Local contacts: 361

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bargarh: 36

3. Bhadrak: 8

4. Balangir: 45

5. Boudh: 6

6. Cuttack: 20

7. Deogarh: 8

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 5

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 23

14. Kalahandi: 63

15. Kandhamal: 8

16. Kendrapada: 6

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 140

19. Koraput: 6

20. Mayurbhanj: 59

21. Nawarangpur: 12

22. Nayagarh: 21

23. Nuapada: 12

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 14

26. Sambalpur: 72

27. Sonepur: 17

28. Sundargarh: 220

29. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 928

Cumulative tested: 32723387

Positive: 1316473

Recovered: 1300951

Active cases: 6325