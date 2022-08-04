Odisha reports 870 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 870 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd August
New Positive Cases: 870
Of which 0-18 years: 157
In quarantine: 509
Local contacts: 361
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 10
2. Bargarh: 36
3. Bhadrak: 8
4. Balangir: 45
5. Boudh: 6
6. Cuttack: 20
7. Deogarh: 8
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 5
12. Jajpur: 16
13. Jharsuguda: 23
14. Kalahandi: 63
15. Kandhamal: 8
16. Kendrapada: 6
17. Keonjhar: 5
18. Khurda: 140
19. Koraput: 6
20. Mayurbhanj: 59
21. Nawarangpur: 12
22. Nayagarh: 21
23. Nuapada: 12
24. Puri: 2
25. Rayagada: 14
26. Sambalpur: 72
27. Sonepur: 17
28. Sundargarh: 220
29. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 928
Cumulative tested: 32723387
Positive: 1316473
Recovered: 1300951
Active cases: 6325