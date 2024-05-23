IMFA records a revenue of ₹700.56 cr and an EBITDA of ₹135.21 cr

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading fully integrated producer of ferro alloys, announced Q4 FY24 results today for the period ending March 31st 2024.

Business Highlights :

Chrome Ore raising crossed 6 lakh tonnes mark for the first time

Receipt of ₹ 132 crore as part compensation for Utkal ‘C’ Coal Block

132 crore as part compensation for Utkal ‘C’ Coal Block Foray into Ethanol Business to utilise surplus land and bulk material handling capacity

Management Comment :

Commenting on the annual results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said: “Excellent operational performance during the year with highest ever ferro chrome production, chrome ore raising, and captive power generation set the stage for a strong financial performance. We are poised to embark on our expansion and diversification plans on the back of a robust Balance Sheet with zero debt, and this will create substantial value in times to come.”

Addressing the demand outlook, Mr Panda said: “Even as there are some concerns due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, economic stimulus measures announced by the Chinese Government augur well for commodities in general. Meanwhile, China remains a relatively high cost producer of ferro chrome which provides a base to prices. India’s focus on infrastructure with a large capital expenditure outlay in the interim budget will boost demand for stainless steel and, hence, ferro chrome.”

The Company is expanding into the ethanol business by utilising surplus land and other infrastructure available at its Therubali unit which will diversify the product portfolio; however, the management’s focus will continue to be on its core business of smelting.

Audited results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 are available in the Investor Relations section of our website https://www.imfa.in/investor-information/investorinfo.htm#