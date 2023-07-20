IMD warns of heavy rain in Mumbai today. All government and private schools in Mumbai have been closed today.

IMD issues an orange alert for 10 districts of Mahrashtra including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain lashes parts of the State including Mumbai leading to an increase in the water level of many rivers. Amidst heavy rains lashing the city of Mumbai, BMC declared a holiday for all schools for July 20. Primary, secondary and high schools of all managements have been asked to be shut keeping in mind the safety of the students, it said.