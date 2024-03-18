IMD: Odisha Braces for Norwester and Hailstorm Threat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange warning’ for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in select districts of Odisha on March 19 and 20. On March 19, the warning encompasses 12 districts, while on March 20, four districts are under the alert. Additionally, heavy rain and hailstorms are predicted in some areas. The IMD has also issued yellow warnings for various districts on both days. Citizens are advised to monitor weather updates closely, seek shelter in sturdy structures, and avoid trees and electric poles. Recent thunderstorms with lightning have already been reported in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.