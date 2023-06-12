IMD announces orange warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts on severity of cyclone Biparjoy

IMD on Monday informed that extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has moved northwards with a speed of seven kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centered about 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka ,440 km south of Jakhau Port, and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).



It is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.