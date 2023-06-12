UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam results 2023 announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. Candidates can check the result at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in.



On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 held on 28/05/2023, the selected candidates have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.



The candidature of these selected candidates is provisional. “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission,” said UPSC.



“Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result,” it added.



As per the UPSC release, a total of 14,624 candidates have provisionally qualified for the Civil Services Mains exam.



