Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Department of the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow warning to 11 districts in the state today.

According to the forecast, ” yellow warning of rain has been issued for Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.”