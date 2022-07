Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosts lunch for NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

“It’s been a pleasure having the company of Presidential candidate from Odisha, Smt Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJD MP Shri Pinaki Misra . Had a wonderful time over lunch with Odia delicacies,” Tweets CM Naveen Patnaik.