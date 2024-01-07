IIT Bhubaneswar organizes plantation drive with ICICI Foundation

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in association with ICICI Foundation (under the corporate social responsibility arms of ICICI group), has conducted the Miyawaki Method (an innovative way of making dense mini forest in less space) of plantation in its campus on 6th January 2024. The programme was jointly coordinated by the Horticulture Department and CSR Wing of IIT Bhubaneswar.

This distinctive technique plants saplings of different native species to grow plants, resembling the natural forests. Using this tropical restoration method, around 12000 saplings featuring 38 native plant species were planted inside the premises of the campus of IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar pointed out that the campus, situated at the foot of the historic Barunei hillock, maintains outstanding landscapes. It spans about 4 km2 and is home to more than 50,000 evergreen and deciduous flower and fruit trees, including Bauhinia, coconut, guava, mango, jamun, papaya, grapefruit and foxtail palm. He appreciated ICICI Foundation for this initiative, which will increase the number of plants inside the institute premises. He also said that IIT Bhubaneswar is looking forward the have more industry-academia collaborations for implementing various CSR and welfare activities in and around the campus. Informing about this Miyawaki Method of plantation to the students and residents of IIT Bhubaneswar, Mr. Pumgouthang, Project Manager, ICICI Foundation, said that this unique way of plantation of selected plants suited to the natural environment of this area, will enhance the greenery of the campus.

On behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Naresh Chandra Sahu, Professor-in-Charge (Corporate Social Responsibility) and Dr. Srikanta Patra, Professor-in-Charge-Horticulture (Academic Area) coordinated the programme. Among others, from IIT Bhubaneswar, Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, Dr. Tarakanta Nayak, Professor-in-Charge-Horticulture (Residential Area) and Dr. Sivaiah Bathula, Coordinator-NSS and from ICICI Foundation and ICICI Bank, Ms. Sonaly Raj, Mr. Bivekanand Mohapatra, Mr. Bikas Rout, Mr. Manoj Sahu and Ms. Mamta Mohanty were present on the occasion.

The members of IIT Bhubaneswar including the faculty, staff, students and NSS volunteers participated in a large number in the plantation event and planted saplings.