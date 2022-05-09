IIMC Dhenkanal to confer Radhanath Rath and Satya Mahapatra Memorial Fellowships

Dhenkanal: Pratikshya Mohapatra, a Post-graduate Diploma student in Odia Journalism, and Nidhi Giri, an English journalism student, will be awarded the Radhanath Rath and Satya Mohapatra fellowships for the academic year 2021-2022 at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal. The fellowship includes a monetary reward as well as a certificate.

Dr. Radhanath Rath award was instituted in 2002 by his son, Professor Nilakantha Rath. Shri Radhanath Rath was the editor of Odia daily ‘Samaja.’ He was a tremendous force for change in both pre- and post-Independent Odisha. On the other hand, the Satya Mahapatra Fellowship was instituted by his daughters in 2016. Satya Mohapatra was an eminent journalist and author who served as the editor of the Odia newspaper ‘Dinalipi.’