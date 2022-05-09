Rayagada disability outfit submits memorandum to Guv for appointment of State Disability Commissioner from PwDs

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : District unit of Odisha Bikalanga Manch under the leadership of its President Sri Rakesh Himirika & Secretary Sri Jalandhar Bacheli has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Odisha to appoint a person with disability as State Disability Commissioner, a post which is lying vacant after Ms Sulochana Das resigned from this post and took over as Bhubaneswar Mayor.

“If a woman becomes the Woman Commissioner, a Dalit becomes SC Commissioner, an Adivasi becomes ST Commissioner, then why a PwD will not be appointed as Disability Commissioner?”, rued Himirika.

According to Jalandhar, “There are competent & deserving PwDs in Odisha for the above-said post, who have the expertise, proficiency and vast experience in working with Dibyangs. We expect that if such a PwD is appointed for this post, s/he will be empathetic to the cause of the Dibyangs.”

The memorandum requests the Guv to direct the State Govt to appoint a deserving Dibyang with requisite eligibility as per gazette notification no-1432 dated 31-8-2017 published by Deptt of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities(SSEPD). This demand has been supported by Samdrushti, Kshamata Vikas Evam Anusandhan Mandal(SAKSHAM), yet another outfit working for the empowerment of Dibyangs in the region.