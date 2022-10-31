IIMC Dhenkanal takes Unity and Integrity Pledge

Dhenkanal: In India, October 31st is observed as “National Unity Day” or “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” each year to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The Indian Iron Man, or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, served as India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister. He was a prominent player in the Indian independence movement and was instrumental in the division of British India into India and Pakistan. Today marks his 147th birth anniversary. To mark the occasion, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) of India flagged its annual ‘Vigilance Awareness Week,’ with the aim to raise public awareness around the threats posed by corruption. The week-long drive is based on the theme, “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation.”

As the teaching and non-teaching staff of IIMC Dhenkanal celebrated Rastriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2022, the entire workforce — the teaching and non-teaching staff alike — took the “Rastriya Ekta Diwas Pledge,” and the “Integrity Pledge.” They vowed to strive to create a corruption-free society in India by promoting honesty, integrity and transparency, not only in our work but also in our lives. The pledge also encourages the entire workforce of IIMC Dhenkanal to work in a corruption-free environment. As a result, they pledged not to accept bribes, not to be party to corruption, and to be diligent in their duties. They also pledged to make and uphold a code of ethics in their daily work and put the country on the path to prosperity.