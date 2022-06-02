IIMC Dhenkanal students donate blood

Dhenkanal: In response to the acute shortage of blood in the District Blood Bank, students from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) donated blood today. Abhishek Roy, an Academic Associate at IIMC Dhenkanal, along with thirteen students from the current batch of 2021–2022, volunteered for the noble cause.

The Dhenkanal District General Hospital’s blood bank has been running out of blood for the last few days. Owing to the deadly summer heatwave, there aren’t many blood donation camps happening around in the region, resulting in a significant blood shortage. The condition has deteriorated to the point that there isn’t even enough blood for emergency surgery.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the students of IIMC Dhenkanal, led by Regional Director Prof. (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee, offered to help the blood bank regain its strength. The students went to the Dhenkanal District General Hospital today to donate blood. Mr. Biranchi Narayan Pani, the vice-chairman of the Dhenkanal District Red Cross Society, drove the students to the blood bank. Mr. Paramananda Panda, Lab Technician at Dhenkanal Blood Bank, assisted with the blood collection. The effort of the students of IIMC Dhenkanal has been praised by the Dhenkanal District Hospital authorities.

Blood donation is a great gift. For many years now, IIMC Dhenkanal has held blood donation camps, and the institute’s students have always volunteered to help. The institute and its students have always been praised for their humble efforts.