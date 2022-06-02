Odisha Reports 11 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288465 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st June

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Khurda: 6

4. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 9

Cumulative tested: 31774368

Positive: 1288465

Recovered: 1279205

Active cases: 81