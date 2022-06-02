Odisha Reports 11 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288465 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 6 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st June
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Khurda: 6
4. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 9
Cumulative tested: 31774368
Positive: 1288465
Recovered: 1279205
Active cases: 81