IIM Sambalpur to host 9th PAN-IIM World Management Conference with Top CEOs, Academics, and Industry Experts

January 20th, 2024; Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, is all set to host the 4-Day 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference (WMC) from Sunday, January 21 to Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The theme of the Conference is “Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth,” and will witness the participation of directors from all 21IIMs. Participants from all IIMs, IITs, NITs, and other Premium Management institutes across India and around the globe will also participate in this conference. Around 1000 research papers will be presented during the Conference.

The conference will begin on Sunday, 21 January, 2024, with the inauguration by the Chief Guest, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India and the Keynote Speaker by Mr. Romal Shetty, CEO of Delloitte South Asia.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “The 9th PAN IIM World Management Conference aims to provide a platform for brilliant minds from India and around the world to come together in a hybrid mode and explore the future course of management thought and practice. Following the NEP guidelines, IIM Sambalpur has announced that the inclusion of research paper presentations in regional languages will be a unique feature of the conference this year.

The 4-Day Conference will witness the IIM Director Panel, CEO Panel, CHRO Panel, Startup Round Table Discussion, Accreditation Panel, Interaction with Editors and Research Paper presentations. The Doctoral Consortium is on January 21, 2024 which proves to be an invaluable platform for emerging scholars and doctoral candidates. The Conference will conclude with the Valedictory Address & Best Paper Award by Prof.(Dr.) T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.