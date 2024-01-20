41st Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety Week concludes

Bhubaneswar / Barbil 20th January,2024:The 41st Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety Week Final Day function was held at central ground, SMPL, Soyabli, Barbil in Keonjhardistrict on Friday. The day-long event was hosted byJSW Steel Ltd, Odisha Mining division under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Bhubaneswar region.

The Director General of Mines Safety, Prabhat Kumar, graced the function as the chief guest. Kumar lauded all miners for their commitment for promoting safety in mines every year. He said, “Focusing on safety inside and around mines is one of the most important parameters. Miners have to look after society for their safety as well.” The Director General of Mines Safety also asked to involve schools and colleges in mining activities so that they can also get to learn. He also invited suggestions from the miners to make better safety regulations.

Around 110 mines and 75 contractors’ representatives participated and shared their best practices in mining safety. More than 500 people including union representatives and officers of various mining companies took part in the function.

Deputy director general S.D. Chiddarwar was guest of honour at the event. Other dignitaries who were present at the function were Sauvick Mazumdar, COO, Mines Division, JSW Steel Ltd, Krishnendu Mondal (DMS Bhubaneswar Region-1), PR Thakur (DMS Bhubaneswar Region-2), Ratnakar Sunki (DMS Mechanical Ranchi), Maheswar Reddy Kannala (DMS Electrical, Ranchi), Sankarshan Behera (DMS Mechanical Ranchi), Vikash GovindraoMeshram (DMS Electrical, Ranchi), T Hariprasad (DDMS Bhubaneswar Region-1) and U Siva Sankar (DDMS Bhubaneswar Region-2).

Sauvick Mazumdar, COO, Mines Division encouraged all the participants to promote safety in their homes and mines. He said, “Safety is way of life. Safety begins at home. There should have this mindset to carry forward zero harm and this will lead to zero harm to the environment.” During the safety week period several competitions were held in various category.Those who excelled in the competitions were give awards on final day. The awards were given for their innovative in poster making, slogan, best stall at the event and best logo. Best contractors were also awarded for their works.

Notably, Mr ND Rao was honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his extraordinary contributions to mining industry. He played a pivotal role in development and implementation of new technologies processes. The event was concluded with a cultural prgramme.