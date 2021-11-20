IIM Sambalpur organizes the 6th edition of the Annual Business Conclave – Marmagya 6.0

Sambalpur: The 6th edition of the Annual Business Conclave of the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur, Marmagya 6.0, commenced today with the aim of understanding, accommodating the responsibilities and opportunities that will usher change paving its way to new reality. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Mr Kapil Maheshwari, Leader Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Development, President Reliance Industries Limited, Keynote Speaker, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head – Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro and Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur. The ceremony was also attended by the students, faculty members, staff of IIM Sambalpur along with members of the media. The two-day conclave with the theme “Business in New Reality”, will witness several industry stalwarts sharing insights on several aspects of management.

While delivering the welcome address, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “I heartily welcome everyone to Marmagya 6.0, the business conclave organised by students of IIM Sambalpur. COVID has paved the way for new realities. Data analytics, Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain are changing the landscape of the traditional practices that the industry has been following. At IIM Sambalpur our vision and operating value system is to nurture responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindsets. Our core values are based on 3I’s Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusiveness reflecting in our pedagogy and processes. Through the pandemic we are witnessing disruptive innovation. Data can highlight upon past and present but cannot predict future. So how we look at the next 10 years of business ecosystem. It is important to establish changes which happened over the past few years, Disruption due to Digitalization, Disruption due to Decarbonatization and Disruption due to Democratisation of business, these 3Ds are going to define the new realities. To support the three pillars the first important aspect are the Government policies how it is pushing ahead digitalization. Blockchain can only foster innovation only when cryptocurrency is allowed and if blockchain faces impediments, India will lose on digital innovation. Second comes the industry which can help foster digital revolution. Are they continuously going to create physical assets or digital assets? All these digital assets will benefit the society at large. Larger companies which only focus on physical assets might not be able to compete with companies that is built upon its digital assets to survive and grow in the industry. B-Schools must enable students to see the future, teachers must imbibe innovation in their pedagogy and students must instil a culture of cosmopolitan inclusivity to survive in a multinational-multilingual company. To become responsible leaders, one must come out with new learning, execution and provide solutions akin to the modern world. No carbon footprint for countries is another disruption where new source of energy should be invented and invested upon. All 17 SDGs must be brought into B-School possibly as a new course for finance, marketing etc. As a B-School IIM Sambalpur will continue demonstrating innovation and be the future ready institute by creating disruption cross country and across world.”

In his addressal, Chief Guest, Mr Kapil Maheshwari, Leader Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Development, President Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Most of the conventional companies have now gone in the path of not only pledging as a net zero but also started working towards energy transition. At Reliance we are coming up with an integrated facility with an investment of 75,000 crores, a New Energy Division, a first globally where we can do a complete value chain of the green hydrogen ecosystem. In changing times, one must reassess where the growth opportunities are, deep dive into date and figure out a new business model. Driving future profits and still caring for the environment is the way forward. For all B-School students or new generation business leaders the next 10 years will see a great transformation, it is a great opportunity to learn and figure out new business models.”

Keynote Speaker, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head – Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro Limited added, “While working in the corporate domain we do not realise the actual realities, we need to understand the perspective. Stakeholders play a very important role in the success of businesses. Post COVID with the new realities the world is facing the focus on ESG – Environment Social Governance has grown exponentially. A thorough check on CO2 emissions must be taken up by all companies to stay in business. Decarbonising the investment landscape is the key for the future of mankind. We must take cognisance of this situation and act on it at the ground level.”

The inaugural program was followed by a HR panel on the topic “New age workforce with the flexible work structure” which had panellists such as Mr Pradeep Reddy M, Global HR Manager, Tvarana, Mr Rajendra Misra, Ex- CGM (P& A), SAIL. Mr Rajesh Singh Vice President (HR & IR), TRL Krosaki Refarctories Ltd and Shyam Sundar Choudhury, Head HR, TPCODL. This was succeeded by an Analytics Panel on the theme “Rise of algorithm economy Analytics for competitive advantage” where panellists included Mr Subhasish Bera, Director, Hansa Cequity, Ms Ujjyaini Mitra, Founder & CEO, The DeltaCube.ai, Mr Satya Shankar Mahapatra, Vice President Risk and Analytics, Barclays Investment Bank Senior, Mr Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, AIQRate and Mr Jitendra Kanojia, Head of Analytics, Shoppers Stop. A panel on Operations followed which had eminent speakers like Mr Ajit Kumar Padhi, Director, IT-ITES Sector Skill Council, NASSCOM, Mr Parijat Mondal, VP & Head Projects, Adani Group, Mr Sandeep Chatterjee, Director, Deloitte, Mr Raman Kaul, Head Operations, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Mr Balpreet Singh, Vice President Digital transformation initiatives, Reliance Industries Limited Asst. The Entrepreneurship Panel on the topic “How do entrepreneurs survive during crisis?” comprised of Mr. Sushil Sharma Marwari, Founder & CEO, Catalysts Ventures, Mr Avelo Roy, Managing Director & CEO, Kolkata Venture, Ms Rita Kakati, Founder & CEO, Uma, Mr Venky Rao, Founder & CEO, VamaHub and Mr Arijit Bhattacharyya, Summit Founder, World Leader.

Day two of Marmagya 6.0 will witness another HR Panel on the theme “Talent imperatives- A future of work perspective” which will see panellists like Mr Sandeep Magavi, GIC Learning Leader Growth Platforms & Industry, IBM, Mr Manoj K Prasad, Talent Development and Digital Transformation, Reliance Industries LTD VP, Keynote Speaker and Self Leadership Coach Ms Shreshtha Mittal, Mr Yashwant, Senior Manager- Group Corporate HR & Employee Relations, GAIL India, Mr Rituraj Sar LUPIN, VP & Head-Learning & Development. This session will be succeeded by a Finance Panel on the topic “Blockchain Revolutionising the finance industry” with panellists Mr Rajesh Duddhu, VP & Practice Leader – Blockchain & Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, Mr Sachin Singhal, Associate Director, KPMG, Colonel (Dr.) Inderjit Singh, Chief Cyber Security Officer (CCO), Vara Mr Gourav Sarkar, Senior Manager Blockchain Platform Product Management, Oracle and Mr Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures. Next on the agenda will be a Marketing Panel on “Challenges of marketers for managing super networked consumers” with panellists Mr Srihari Palangala, Head of Marketing, Dell Technologies, Mr Harshvardhan Chauhan, VP, Chief Marketing and Omnichannel Officer, Spencer’s Retail & Natures’s Basket, Ms Rati Acharya, Brand and Marketing Head, Ampersand, Mr Fela Chawngthu, Group Head and Director Customer Service Management, Adobe, Ms Poonam Vijay Thakkar, Head Analytics & Digital Communications, Aditya Birla Group, Mr Advit Sahadev, Vice President Marketing, CoinDCX and Mr P Uday Kumar, Director (Planning & Marketing), NSIC. The concluding session will be a Consulting Panel on “Platformization of business” with panellists Mr Supriyo Sinha, National Head-Strategies & New Business Initiatives, Axis Bank, Mr Arun Chaubey, Manager – FSO Consulting EY, UK, Mr Vartul Mittal, Digital Transformation leader, Barclays and Mr Ritesh Arora, Senior Director & Global Head of Pega Consulting, Cognizant.