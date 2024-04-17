IIM Sambalpur Extends Date For Online Applications for Executive MBA Programme (2024-2026)

Sambalpur, April 17, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, has extended the deadline for its two-year Executive MBA Programme 2024-2026 until April 30th, 2024. The Programme fosters innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities across diverse business sectors. Additionally, it aims to cultivate strong leadership skills necessary for effectively managing teams and organizations.

The Executive MBA course has been designed in a blended format specifically tailored for working professionals, offering a unique opportunity for individuals with a minimum of 50% graduation marks and at least 3 years of professional experience. Live sessions conducted by faculty aim to encourage interactive experiential learning among participants. The Programme is available both online via a high-definition, video conference-based virtual classroom (VCR) platform, as well as offline. It is particularly beneficial for those with a strong entrepreneurial mindset and those seeking to capitalize on various Government of India initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Start-up India.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur informed, “The goal of the Executive MBA Programme is to help the participants enhance their entrepreneurial skills and strategies, to activate their personal development, to take organizations to the next level, and emerge as responsible leaders The uniqueness of this Programme lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, and specialisation in forthcoming areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, responsible leadership, data analytics and corporate entrepreneurship, among others. The entire course structure is to make the Programme contemporary and relevant.”

Eligibility :

The candidate must hold:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with a Minimum of 50% marks.

3 Years of Managerial / Entrepreneurial / Professional Experience.

Admission Process: