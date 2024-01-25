IIIT-Bhubaneswar Concludes a 3-Day National Workshop on ‘Data Science and Machine Learning for Remote Sensing’

A resoundingly successful closing ceremony of the 3-Day National Workshop was held at IIIT Bhubaneswar on 25th Jan 2024. The National Workshop on Data Science and Machine Learning for Remote Sensing was jointly organised by IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter and IEEE AP-S. The event saw participation by over 50 students and resource persons affiliated to many premiere institutes across the country.

The three-day event comprised stimulating lectures and discussion sessions on various topics associated with Big Data, Image Processing, Remote Sensing, Spatial Data and Risk Analysis. Certain sessions also included a discussion on the hands-on tools for tackling the urgent problems of climate crisis and disaster management. All three days of the workshop included multiple lecture sessions by academics, researchers and industry experts from various organisations. This was followed by enthusiastic presentations from the participants who discussed their own novel insights and ongoing research on these themes. The workshop provided an enabling platform for students, researchers and faculties for connecting with each other over possibilities of collaboration and future technical endeavours.

The welcome address during the valedictory ceremony was delivered by Prof. Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) who conveyed his warm wishes for the successful completion of the workshop. To grace the occasion as Chief Guest, Dr Ramanuj Narayan (Director, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar) was present. He delivered an inspiring address emphasising the significance of such research initiatives in our current times. The closing session also witnessed other eminent Guests of Honour including Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda (VC, SOA Deemed University) and Shri Pradeep Kumar Mishra (Sr Director, DELL). Dr Lipika Das anchored the closing ceremony and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mishra (Convener) of IIIT Bhubaneswar delivered the vote of thanks. The national workshop turned out to be another fruitful initiative in a series of vibrant academic events being held lately at IIIT Bhubaneswar.