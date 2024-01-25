PM inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi,25th January: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 19,100 crores in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The projects are related to several important sectors like rail, road, oil and gas and urban development & Housing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the affection and trust shown by the people of Bulandshahr, especially the mothers and sisters who turned up in huge numbers. Shri Modi thanked his good fortune for Lord Shri Ram’s darshan on the 22nd of January and the presence of the people of Uttar Pradesh on today’s occasion. He congratulated the people of Bulandshahr and the entire Western Uttar Pradesh for the development projects of today worth more than Rs 19,000 crores in sectors of railway, highway, petroleum pipeline, water, sewage, medical college and industrial township. He also mentioned the inauguration of projects related to cleanliness campaigns of Yamuna and Ram Ganga rivers.

The Prime Minister said that this region has given a son like Kalyan Singh to the nation who dedicated his life to both Ram Kaaj and Rastra Kaaj (Ram’s work and nation’s work). The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the country has fulfilled the dream of Shri Kalyan Singh and people like him in Ayodhya Dham. “We will have to gain further momentum to realize his dream of a strong nation and true social justice”, PM Modi said.

Touching upon the completion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister emphasized prioritizing ‘Rashtra Pratishtha’ and taking it to new heights. “We must embolden the path of Dev to Desh and Ram to Rashtra”, Shri Modi said highlighting the government’s resolve to transform India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Speaking about accomplishing high goals, the Prime Minister stressed gathering all required resources along the spirit of Sabka Prayas. “Fast-paced development of Uttar Pradesh is imperative to the creation of Viksit Bharat”, PM Modi remarked as he noted the need to reinvigorate the sectors of agriculture, science, education, industry and enterprise among others. “Today’s occasion is a huge step in this direction”, he added.

Referring to the regional imbalance of development in post-independence India, the Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh, the state with the maximum population, was neglected. The Prime Minister criticized the ‘ruler’ mentality, and fomenting social divisions for the sake of power of earlier times resulting in huge costs for the state and the country. “If the country’s largest state was weak, how could the nation have been strong?”, asked the Prime Minister.

With the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the Prime Minister underlined that the state has found new ways to tackle old challenges and provided impetus to economic development and that today’s occasion is proof of the government’s commitment. Giving examples of recent developments in Western Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister mentioned the development of one of the two defence corridors in India and the creation of several new national highways. He underlined the government’s emphasis on boosting connectivity to all parts of UP through modern expressways, initiation of the first NaMo Bharat train project, metro connectivity in several cities and the state becoming a hub for eastern and western dedicated freight corridors. “These development projects will remain impactful for centuries to come”, he emphasized. PM Modi further added that the region will find a new strength and flight with the completion of Jewar Airport.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, by the efforts of the government, Western Uttar Pradesh is becoming one of the main job provider regions in the country”. The Prime Minister informed that the government is working on 4 world-class Industrial Smart cities. One of these cities is in Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh, The Prime Minister inaugurated this important township today. This will benefit the industry, and small and cottage businesses of the region. PM Modi said that the township will create new avenues for agro-based industry and will provide immense benefit to the local farmers and workers.

Dwelling on the adverse impact of lack of connectivity in the earlier times on agriculture, the Prime Minister said that the solution can be seen in the new airport and the new dedicated freight corridor. The Prime Minister commended the double-engine government for an increase in sugarcane prices and for ensuring quick payment directly to the accounts of farmers once the produce is sold in the Mandi. Similarly, focus on ethanol is proving to be lucrative for the sugarcane farmers.

“Farmer’s welfare is a top priority of the government”, Shri Modi emphasized. He stated that the government is attempting to create a protective shield for the farmers and mentioned spending crores of rupees to make low-cost fertilizers available for Indian farmers. He informed that a bag of urea which costs Rs 3,000 outside India is made available to farmers at less than Rs 300. PM Modi also touched upon the creation of Nano urea where a small bottle makes up for a sack of fertilizers, thereby reducing consumption and saving money. Shri Modi informed that the government has transferred Rs 2.75 lakh crores in the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Underlining the contribution of farmers in agriculture and agro-economy, the Prime Minister mentioned the continuous expansion of the ambit of cooperatives. He listed PACs, cooperative societies and FPOs as measures for strengthening the small farmers. Cooperative bodies are being promoted for sale purchase, loans, food processing or exports. Shri Modi also mentioned the world’s biggest storage-related schemes under which a network of cold storage is being created in the entire country.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s push to modernize the farming sector and underlined that Nari Shakti can become a huge medium for this. He mentioned the NaMo Drone Didi scheme where women self-help groups are being trained to become drone pilots. “NaMo Drone Didi is going to become a huge force for rural economy and agriculture in the future”, he added.

Throwing light upon the public welfare schemes undertaken in the last 10 years to empower small farmers and women, the Prime Minister mentioned building crores of pucca houses, toilets, tapped water connections, pension facilities for farmers and labourers, PM Crop Insurance Scheme where more than Rs 1.5 lakh crores have been handed out to farmers in case of crop failure, free ration scheme, and Ayushman Bharat scheme. “It is the government’s endeavour that no beneficiary is deprived of the government scheme and for this, Modi Ki Guarantee vehicles are reaching every village and enrolling lakhs of people even in Uttar Pradesh”, Shri Modi added.

“It is Modi’s guarantee that every citizen gets the benefit of the government schemes. Today the nation treats Modi’s guarantee as the guarantee of fulfillment of any guarantee”, said the Prime Minister. “​​Today we are making every effort to ensure that the benefits of the government scheme reach every beneficiary. That’s why Modi is guaranteeing saturation. Modi is emphasizing reaching 100 percent beneficiaries”, said the Prime Minister. This removes any possibility of discrimination or corruption. “This is true secularism and social justice”, he added. He said dreams of Farmers, women, poor and youth are the same in every society. He said due to genuine efforts of the government 25 crore people were brought out of poverty in the last 10 years.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, “For me, you are my family. Your dream is my resolution.” He underlined that Modi’s wealth remains with the empowerment of the common families of the nation. He assured that the campaign to empower everyone, be it villages, the poor, youth, women or farmers, will carry on.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India, Gen (Retd) V K Singh were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the 173 Km long double line electrified section between New Khurja – New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conferencing. This new DFC section is important as it establishes crucial connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs. Further, this section is also known for its remarkable feat of engineering. It has a ‘one kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification’, which is the first of its kind in the world. This tunnel is designed to seamlessly operate double-stack container trains. This new DFC section will help in improving the operation of passenger trains due to the shifting of goods trains on the DFC track.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the fourth line connecting Mathura – Palwal section & Chipiyana Buzurg – Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western & Eastern India.

The Prime Minister dedicated multiple road development projects to the nation. The projects include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II. The road projects. These road projects, developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 5000 crore will improve connectivity and help in the economic development in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Indian Oil’s Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255 km long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of the scheduled time. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation ‘Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida’ (IITGN). It has been developed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM-GatiShakti. Built at a cost of Rs. 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east. IITGN’s strategic location ensures unparalleled connectivity as other infrastructures for multi-modal connectivity are present in the vicinity of this project viz. Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (5 km), Yamuna Expressway (10 km), Delhi Airport (60 km), Jewar Airport (40 km), Ajaibpur Railway Station (0.5 km) and New Dadri DFCC Station (10 km). The project marks a significant step towards fostering industrial growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development in the region.

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore. This work includes construction of 30 MLD STP at Masani, rehabilitation of existing 30 MLD at Trans Yamuna and 6.8 MLD STP at Masani & construction of 20 MLD TTRO plant (Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis Plant). He also inaugurated Moradabad (Ramganga) sewerage system & STP works (Phase I). The project built at a cost of about Rs 330 crore consists of 58 MLD STP, about 264 km sewerage network and nine sewage pumping stations for pollution abatement of Ramganga River at Moradabad.