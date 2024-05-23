IIHMR University Achieves Stellar 100% Summer Internship

National, 22nd May 2024: IIHMR University, a leading health management research university in India, has effectively accomplished an excellent 100% summer internship placement season for the batch 2023-25. The internships were carried out for the flagship two-year programs- MBA (Hospital and Health Management), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), and MBA (Development Management).

The summer internship is an 8-week immersive training starting from May 2024 to June 2024. The highest pay recorded was Rs.25000 per month. All the 364 students who participated in the internship process were placed at an average stipend of Rs.10525 per month. A total of 227 students from MBA (Hospital and Health Management), 126 students from MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), and 11 students from MBA (Development Management) were offered internships in multifaceted roles across various sectors. The prime recruiting sectors highlighted by the placement department were Hospitals, Public Health Organizations, Consultancies, FMCGs, NGOs, Diagnostics, Health ITs, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals.

Stating on the resounding success, Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University shared, “The successful summer internship season is a testament to our commitment to present our students with the best opportunities in both domestic and international markets. We saw 149 renowned organizations from multiple sectors offering internships to our 364 very determined students, resulting in 100% internship placements. Such offers will equip students with proficiency in leadership and strategic management abilities along with cultivating excellent soft skills. I congratulate and wish the students all the best for their professional endeavors.”

Remarkably, a total of 149 prestigious companies approached IIHMR University seeking to offer summer internships highlighting the institute’s conducive academic environment. Among these esteemed companies were renowned names such as AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals, Ernst & Young, Dabur, Fortis Hospital, Cipla, CK Birla Group of Hospitals, NITI Ayog, Tata Steel Foundation, Jhpiego, Narayana Health, etc. The university also witnessed an international internship offer from Dubai-based AL- Noor Veterinary Medicines Trading LLC.