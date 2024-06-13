IHMR University Announces More than INR 2 Crore Scholarships for 2024 MBA Admissions

National; 13th June 2024: In a groundbreaking move towards nurturing excellence and inclusivity in education, IIHMR University, a leading health management research university Jaipur, is thrilled to announce the prestigious P.D. Agarwal Scholarships specially designed to support the deserving candidates to join the MBA programmes of the University.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University Jaipur, shared the university’s vision to enhance access to management education. He said that the university is set to grant two types of scholarships for 2024 admissions: Merit Scholarships and Full Tuition Fee Waiver Scholarships for MBA programmes, MBA (Hospital and Health Management), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), MBA (Healthcare Analytics), and MBA (Development Management).

Merit Scholarships: This scholarship scheme looks beyond students’ financial backgrounds and focuses on their academic performance in graduation. This can also be given on the basis of marks scored in the national-level entrance examinations (CAT/ XAT/ NMAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/GPAT). The purpose of the scholarship is to identify and reward talented individuals. These scholarships are available to all categories of students, including General, Socially Challenged (SC/ST/OBC-NC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) students, based on academic merit/scores in the entrance examination. Out of the total approved intake of 400 seats, 50% (200) of the students can avail of Merit Scholarships, including all MBA programmes of the University. Each selected student will get a scholarship of INR 60,000 during the 2-year MBA programme. This merit scholarship is given to MBA students in their second year.

Full Tuition Fee Waiver Scholarships: The criteria for awarding this scholarship differs from merit scholarship. This type of scholarship is available to socially challenged (SC/ST/OBC-NC) and economically weaker section (EWS) students. Under this scheme, the selected students receive a full tuition fee waiver. In all, 16 such scholarships are available, including all MBA programmes of the University. Under this scheme of scholarships, each student will get a 100 % waiver on the tuition fee, which ranges between INR 3.48 lakh to 7.93 lakh as per the choice of the MBA programme. This demonstrates the University’s commitment to supporting needy students in achieving their goals.