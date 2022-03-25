IDBI Bank inaugurates relocated Esplanade Branch, Kolkata and other business support units

Kolkata: IDBI Bank has announced the inauguration of its recently re-located Esplanade Branch and business support units at Hindustan Building in Kolkata and also start of new Retail Asset Operations unit at the same premises on March 5, 2022.

Commenting on the inauguration, Shri Suresh Khatanhar, DMD, IDBI Bank, said, “All the four business / support units are aimed towards enhancing customer support and delivering value added service to Bank’s stakeholders. It is in sync with the realignment of Bank’s business strategy and vision of being a retail-oriented bank.”