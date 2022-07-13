ICSI organised ‘ICSI Capital Market Week – 2022’

Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India organised ICSI Capital Market Week – 2022 mega event on the theme “The journey towards $5tn economy: Indian Capital [email protected]” at Bhubaneswar on 13th July 2022.

This year also the Institute is hosting Capital Markets Week, 2022 across the Country through its Regional and Chapter Offices. Mega Programmes on Capital Market are being organised at eight locations across the Country. The week-long celebrations are being organised from July 09 to July 16, 2022.

Dr. Umakanta Dhrupati, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhubaneswar was the Chief Guest of the occasion and Shri Anshuman Das, DGM, SEBI, Bhubaneswar office was attended as the Guest of Honour. CS B Narasimhan & CS Sandip Kumar Kejriwal, Central Council Member, the ICSI, New Delhi, CS Anil Kumar Dubey, Chairman, EIRC of the ICSI, Kolkata, CS Jyotirmoy Mishra, Chairman, ICSI Bhubaneswar Chapter graced the inaugural session of the seminar.

During the full day programme topics like Professional – A Catalyst in Capital Markets addressed by Central Council Member & Chairman, Financial Services Committee, the ICSI, Prof. (Dr.) Samson Moharana Professor & Dean, Birla School of Commerce, Birla Global University and Prof. D V Ramana, Professor of Accounting, XIM University, Bhubaneswar addressed on the topic “ESG Reporting – Investor Approach & Expectations” and Mr. Jayesh Taori, Associate Vice President, Listing Business Development, National Stock Exchange addressed on “Alternate Fund Raising Avenues for SME”. The programme was attended to by Capital market intermediary, Company Secretaries, professionals, corporate executives of Odisha and academicians.