Ashok Leyland launches ecomet STAR 1815 with 17.5T GVW

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today, launched the ecomet STAR 1815 truck in 17.5 T GVW category. The truck has best-in-class payload capacity and delivers superior mileage. This product is targeted at long haul customers seeking higher payload with 4-cylinder engine for faster turnaround time.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid growth of ICV segment by regular launch of differentiated products. With the new Ecomet STAR 1815, we set our footprint in the 17.5T segment and ensure higher profitability for our customers in logistics, e-commerce, Parcel, Agri- Perishable, Cement and Industrial goods applications”

Key features and advantages for ecomet STAR 1815:

• Best-in-class Payload of 11.74T (20ft HSD)

• Superior Kmpl

• Powered by H Series engines with 150Hp and 450 Nm torque

• 295/90 R20 Tube Tyre

• 5 Loading Spans – 20ft /22ft /24ft (with Day cabin) and 20ft & 22ft (with Sleeper cabin)

• HSS (High Strength Steel) frame (7mm thick) and load body

• 10-wheel bolt Front & Rear Axle

• Available in the new white colour cabin

• New digital dashboard with Advanced Digital Driver Assist (ADDA)

• Spacious, sturdy, state-of-the-art cabin

• Advanced telematics (i-Alert), remote diagnostics with 24×7 customer assistance through Uptime Solution Centre