ICICI Bank opens a new branch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch in Kesura, Bhubaneswar. This is the 27th branch of the Bank in the city. The branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers. The machine is available round the clock.



Ms. Sulochana Das, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the branch.



The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, gold loan, and forex services along with card services. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.



The Bank has a network of over 180 branches and over 340 ATMs in Odisha.



ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.