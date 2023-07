Bhubanjeswar: Odisha govt takes action against 9 officers for their alleged involvement in corruption cases; 3 officers dismissed while pension of 6 officers held up permanently. 3 More State Government Officers Dismissed From Service. Superannuation benefits stopped for 6 officers. So far, CM Naveen Patnaik has acted against 197 officers. Several officers have been dismissed from service, many given compulsory retirement & pension stopped for others.