ICCR delegation overwhelmed by the spirituality of Sanchi Stupa

New Delhi :The delegation of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations was overwhelmed by experiencing the spirituality of Lord Buddha at Sanchi Stupa. They learned about world-welfare, non-violence and peace of Lord Buddha’s teachings inscribed in the stupas. A 21-member ICCR delegation has reached Bhopal on a Madhya Pradesh tour to attend the Gen Next Democracy Network programme, which includes representatives from France, Fiji, Guatemala, Uruguay, Zambia and Honduras. Here the officials of the Tourism Board took them on a tour to the Sanchi Stupa, Boat Club and Tribal Museum.

The delegation is visiting India from July 18 to 27 in the Gen Next Network Programme. After visiting Parliament, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Raj Ghat, the delegation visited the Sanchi Stupa, Museum, John Marshall House and Tribal Museum.

Apenisa Yabakitini Vatuniveivuke of Fiji liked the taste of delicious cuisine of the state. Sushri Susan Tembo from Zambia liked the galleries of the Tribal Museum. Sushri Carmen Haydee López Flores from Honduras praised the grandeur of the Stupa at Sanchi. The monsoon season and cruise ride left Shri Selva Manicandan Annamale of France mesmerized.

In the Tribal Museum, the delegation got acquainted with the tribal dance with the presentation of Gudumba Baja dance. They also viewed the tribal way of life in the various art galleries of the museum. The delegation appreciated the Sanchi Stupa and Tribal Museum. They lauded the rich historical and cultural heritage of the state. They also said they would go back to their country and motivate their people to visit Madhya Pradesh. The delegation was accompanied by departmental officers-employees including deputy directors of the state’s Tourist Board, Shri Yuvraj Padole, Sushri Deepika Rai Choudhary.

Personalities in the delegation

The delegation included Shri Ketan Kirit Lal, Sushri Aashna Shyal Pratap, Shri Rinesh Rajesh Sharma from Fiji, Sushri Susan Tembo, Shri Anthony Zimba, Ms. Lucoba Mukonde from Zambia, Shri Juan Diego Arriola Gallina, Shri Diego Fernando Sagastume Berganza from Guatemala, Sushri Zulmit Solemit Rivera Zuniga, Sushri Carmen Haydee López Flores, from Honduras, Shri Federico Delgado Lujan, Sushri Matilde Antia Adami and Dr. Diego Sanjurjo Garcia from Uruguay and Shri Selva Manicandan Annamale from France.

ICCR’s Gen Next Democracy Network programme aims at defining India’s democratic governance structure at various levels. This programme introduces the young leaders of democratic countries of the world to India’s culture, heritage and ‘Bharat ke Vichar’ through India tour. It also gives the world an understanding of the success of India’s democratic journey.

ICCR is an autonomous organization of the Government of India, with its headquarter in New Delhi. It was established in the year 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India. It conducts missions internationally with cultural centers established in various countries and enriches India’s global cultural ties through cultural exchanges. The organization also administers the “Jawaharlal Nehru Award” for International Understanding instituted by the Government of India in the year 1965.