Collector authorised to administer oath to the mayors and corporators of municipal corporations

New Delhi : State Election Commission authorised the Collector and District Election Officers to administer oath to newly elected mayor and corporators of the municipal corporation of their district. Collectors and District Election Officers have been instructed to conduct oath administration proceedings as per the provisions in the first meeting of the mayor and corporators.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh apprised that under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, the mayor and every corporator of the Municipal Corporation shall sign on the oath or affirmation in the prescribed format before the officer authorised by the State Election Commission prior to participating in the election of the president in the first meeting of the Corporation or before assuming the office. If the mayor or corporator of the Municipal Corporation does not take oath, it shall be deemed that such mayor and corporator has not assumed his office. Shri Singh has said that if a mayor or corporator does not take oath within three months from the date of his/her election without the permission of the Divisional Commissioner then his/her seat will automatically be deemed vacant.