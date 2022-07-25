Odisha reports 739 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 739 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 24th July
New Positive Cases: 739
Of which 0-18 years: 95
In quarantine: 432
Local contacts: 307
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 20
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 34
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 4
13. Jajpur: 4
14. Jharsuguda: 18
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 11
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 138
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 84
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 22
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 11
26. Rayagada: 15
27. Sambalpur: 113
28. Sonepur: 15
29. Sundargarh: 114
30. State Pool: 32
New recoveries: 778
Cumulative tested: 32519009
Positive: 1307249
Recovered: 1290663
Active cases: 7400