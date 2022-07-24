Special campaign of PWD for the maintenance of Bhopal city roads from July 25

New Delhi : The Public Works Department will run a seven-day special campaign from July 25 for the maintenance of roads of Bhopal Capital Region damaged in the rainy season. Nodal officers have been appointed for each road for effective operation of the campaign. The survey work of damaged and waterlogged roads has been completed by the nodal officers by visiting the capital from July 23.

Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi informed that in the special campaign, all the routes transferred from Public Works Department Division and Capital Project in the capital region will be maintained. In this context, a special meeting of nodal officers will also be held at Nirman Bhawan from 4 pm on July 25.

Chief Minister and Public Works Minister gave instructions

Instructions were given by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the maintenance of the roads damaged during the rainy season of capital Bhopal. In this sequence, the Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava has instructed the departmental officers to run a special campaign for the maintenance of the roads of the capital.