1142 more water supply schemes included in Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi : The Public Health Engineering Department has issued approval for single water supply schemes of 1142 villages at a cost of Rs. 608 crore 55 lakh 87 thousand for rural tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission. The work of providing water at every home of the rural population of the state through tap connections is going on continuously. The proposals of water supply schemes received from the field offices are being sanctioned at the government level so that the works can be done according to the target in the mission. Along with new schemes, the works of retrofitting are also included in these single village schemes of water supply.

The rural population of Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Dhar, Barwani, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Umaria and Anuppur will get the benefit from the works of these approved water supply schemes. On completion of the proposed water supply schemes, the rural families residing in these districts will be provided water through tap connections at their homes.

In these approvals issued under the mission, single water supply schemes of a total of 1142 villages have been included. The availability of water has been ensured to about 51 lakh 20 thousand rural families of the state at their homes. Similarly, there are 5 thousand 382 villages where drinking water has been provided to all the families. In the mission, 70 to 90 percent works of water supply schemes of more than 23 thousand 700 villages are about to be completed and works of group and single water supply schemes are being started for more than 7 thousand 300 villages.