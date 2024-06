The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 being jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies, got underway in USA today. Co hosts USA defeated Canada by seven wickets in the opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. After being asked for bat first, Canada scored 194 for 5 in the stipulated 20 overs. The hosts successfully chased down the stiff target of 195 runs, with more than 2 overs to spare. For United States, Aaron Jones and Andries Gous scored half-centuries each.