Election Commission extends profound gratitude to voters, political parties, polling machinery and everyone involved in making voting a stellar success

New Delhi: India has made history today. Starting on the 19th of April with commencement of voting in phase 1 and spread over 7 phases, polling for General Election 2024 concluded today. Indian voters have given their most cherished right to vote for the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. Indian democracy and Indian elections have again done the magic. The great Indian voters, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, socio-economic and educational background have done it once again. The real winner, indeed is the Indian voter.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and ECI family are deeply humbled by the voters, who made it to the polling station overcoming many challenges and dilemmas they might have. The Commission, with all sincerity, wishes to place on record its thanks and appreciation to all voters. Through their emphatic participation, the voters have risen to the trust reposed by the founders of the Indian constitution, when they handed over the power of suffrage to the ordinary Indian. The massive participation in the democratic exercise reaffirms the democratic ethos and spirit of India.

ECI also expresses its gratitude to the entire election machinery including security forces for their dedication and commitment in providing smooth, peaceful and festive environment to voters across the country, braving tough weather, logistical challenges like tough terrains and managing law and order in a diverse demography.

The Commission also thanks all political parties and candidates which are a critical pivot of the Indian elections.

Commission is also thankful to the print, electronic and digital media for their contribution. The Commission has always considered media as an ally for a free and fair elections.

The importance of votes cast by centenarians, elderly, persons with disabilities, and transgenders are an inspiration to many, especially the youngsters

who will take forward the democracy further. ECI aspires that India’s next generation voters will take this participation to even greater heights.

The collective efforts of voters, political parties, candidates, election personnel and security forces during polling have strengthened Indian democracy, deserving great respect and appreciation. We, the people have kept the wheels of democracy spinning, thanks to collective efforts.