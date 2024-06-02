India Sends Humanitarian Asssistance To Cuba

India today departed humanitarian assistance to Cuba. In a social media post, the External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that a consignment of 90 tonnes of nine ‘Made in India’ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) left Mundra port for Cuba. He said that the APIs will support the manufacture of essential medicines. Mr. Jaiswal stressed that the assistance reaffirms India’s role as the Pharmacy of the world and underlines our commitment between two nations India and Cuba ties.