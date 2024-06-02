IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Training on Financial Econometrics and Empirical Modeling of Financial Markets

Bhubaneswar : In response to the unparalleled dynamics of contemporary financial markets, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has recently organized a short-term training program, enlightening the participants with profound understanding of the intricate relationship between finance and econometrics. The training program was organized by the School of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management (SHSS&M). The primary objective of the program was to equip participants with sophisticated empirical methods and cutting-edge econometric modeling techniques, essential for navigating the complexities of today’s financial landscape.

The inaugural session of the training program was presided over by Dr. Dukhabandhu Sahoo, Head of School, SHSS&M and Prof. V. Pandu Ranga, Dean- Continuing Education, followed by an enriching session on Artificial & ML and Financial Markets by Dr. Manas Panda, Partner, Banking and Financial Services Wipro (USA) Limited who is also a Stanford Lead Scholar. The workshop covered an array of advanced econometric tools, with a focus on imparting comprehensive knowledge to participants. Topics included models for capturing volatility patterns, co-integration for unravelling long-term relationships, asset pricing model, risk management and portfolio management for analyzing diverse financial datasets.

Experts from IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur and Xavier School of Management Bhubaneswar enlightened the students, scholars and faculty members during the three-day training program through various sessions. More than 40 participants from different institutions of the country participated in this program and delved into uncharted territories to explore the realm of econometrics models to decode complex relationships within financial variables. The inclusion of sessions on asset pricing and portfolio management offered a strategic approach to understanding market conditions, providing crucial insights for risk management and decision making.

During the three-day program, the participants emerged not only with a profound understanding of advanced financial econometric techniques but also with the practical skills necessary for their implementation.