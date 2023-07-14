IAF Continues Relief Operations In Flood Affected States

1. The IAF has been fully involved in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the light of current flood situation. In the last 48 hours, a total 40 sorties have been carried out, in which, 126 people have been rescued and 17 tons of relief materials have been distributed in various areas.



2. In the last 24 hrs, major operations have been carried out towards flood affected areas of Haryana. Villages of Nihara, Allaudin Majra, Bishangarh, Segta, Bhunni, Mumni, Segti and Jansui were provided with relief materials consisting of rations, tarpaulin sheets, fresh food and water bottles by M-17 helicopters.



3. Airwarriors and all requisite assets such as M-17 and Chinook Helicopters and An-32 and C-130 Transport Aircraft remain on standby to undertake required operations.