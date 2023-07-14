Wholesale Price Index for June, 2023 (provisional) stands at (-) 4.12% against (-) 3.48% recorded in May, 2023

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is(-) 4.12% (provisional) for the month of June, 2023 (over June, 2022) against (-) 3.48% recorded in May, 2023. The decline in the rate of inflation in June, 2023 is primarily due tofall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas andtextiles. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Apr-23 (F) May-23 (P) June-23 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 151.1 -0.79 149.6 -3.48 149.0 -4.12 I. Primary Articles 22.62 177.8 1.89 175.3 -1.79 176.3 -2.87 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 152.7 0.99 148.6 -9.17 146.0 -12.63 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 141.4 -2.28 140.7 -2.97 140.0 -2.71 Food Index 24.38 174.0 0.40 172.8 -1.59 175.2 -1.24

Note: P:Provisional; F:Final; *Annual rate of WPI inflation for the month calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of June, 2023 stood at (-) 0.40 % as compared to May, 2023. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23 (P) Jun-23 (P) All Commodities 100.0 0.13 0.13 0.07 0.07 -0.99 -0.40 I. Primary Articles 22.62 0.81 -0.40 0.92 1.48 -1.41 0.57 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -1.52 1.29 -0.76 -2.37 -2.69 -1.75 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 0.21 0.14 -0.21 0.07 -0.50 -0.50 Food Index 24.38 0.47 -0.12 0.47 1.10 -0.69 1.39

Note: P: Provisional; #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%): The index for this major group increased by 0.57% to 176.3 (provisional) in June, 2023 from 175.3 (provisional) for the month of May, 2023. Prices of Food Articles (2.10%) increased in June, 2023 as compared toMay, 2023. Prices of Non-food Articles (-2.40%), Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas (-3.01%), and Minerals (-4.32%) declined in June, 2023 as compared toMay, 2023. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): The index for this major group declined by 1.75% to 146.0 (provisional) in June, 2023 from 148.6 (provisional) for the month of May, 2023. Prices of Coal (2.46%) increased in June, 2023 as compared to May, 2023. Prices of Mineral Oils (-2.30%) and Electricity (-2.96%) declined in June, 2023 as compared to May, 2023. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%): The index for this major group declined by 0.50% to 140.0 (provisional) in June, 2023 from 140.7 (provisional) for the month of May, 2023. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 11 groups have witnessed a decrease in priceswhile9 groups have witnessed an increase in prices. The decrease in price is mainly contributed bybasic metals; chemical and chemical products; textiles; rubber &plastic products and paper & paper products, etc. Some of the groups that have witnessed anincrease in prices aretobacco products;computer, electronic and optical products; leather and related products; motor vehicles; trailers and semi-trailers; wood and of products of wood and cork; printing & reproduction of recorded media and other non-metallic mineral products etc. in June, 2023 as compared to May, 2023.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group has increased from 172.8 in May, 2023 to 175.2 in June, 2023. The annual rate of inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI Food Index changed from (-) 1.59% in May, 2023 to (-) 1.24% in June, 2023.

Final Index for the month of April, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of April, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 151.1 and (-) 0.79% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for June, 2023 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 86.5 percent, while the final figure for April, 2023 is based on the weighted response rate of 95.7 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in.

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of July, 2023 would be released on 14/08/2023.

Note: The DPIIT releases index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers are compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of June, 2023 (Provisional), April, 2023 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks (from the month of reference), and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for June, 2023

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (June-23)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2022-2023 2023-2024* 2022-2023 2023-2024* June-22 June-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 149.0 0.26 -0.40 16.08 -2.81 16.23 -4.12 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 176.3 1.68 0.57 17.55 -0.95 18.63 -2.87 A. Food Articles 15.26 184.9 2.30 2.10 11.31 2.22 13.71 1.32 Cereals 2.82 184.5 -0.58 0.76 8.04 7.64 7.99 8.34 Paddy 1.43 178.2 0.24 0.56 1.87 7.39 2.35 7.67 Wheat 1.03 187.3 -1.32 1.35 10.66 7.57 10.34 9.02 Pulses 0.64 188.5 -0.52 2.72 -2.09 6.87 -2.82 9.21 Vegetables 1.87 202.7 15.88 13.18 45.84 -15.66 57.17 -21.98 Potato 0.28 204.0 11.68 8.17 30.99 -19.84 41.51 -21.27 Onion 0.16 144.4 8.33 11.76 -19.88 -10.25 -31.32 -4.31 Fruits 1.60 184.6 -1.95 -4.65 10.48 -1.23 15.44 -0.86 Milk 4.44 178.3 0.18 1.83 5.91 7.88 6.35 8.59 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 180.1 0.98 1.64 5.58 1.91 5.73 2.74 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 158.8 -2.22 -2.40 22.15 -8.66 18.53 -9.72 Oil Seeds 1.12 186.2 -2.77 -1.32 8.45 -15.22 2.74 -14.39 C. Minerals 0.83 214.8 -1.86 -4.32 13.87 6.28 7.56 4.12 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 138.6 6.59 -3.01 75.38 -11.71 77.29 -21.43 Crude Petroleum 1.95 116.8 6.25 -2.01 72.52 -23.69 72.98 -32.68 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 146.0 2.14 -1.75 46.30 -7.18 50.95 -12.63 LPG 0.64 114.0 -5.23 -2.65 45.60 -19.08 51.24 -22.29 Petrol 1.60 155.9 7.38 -0.76 69.25 -8.59 75.42 -16.32 HSD 3.10 169.0 1.62 -0.29 80.55 -12.22 81.31 -18.59 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 140.0 -0.76 -0.50 10.33 -2.65 9.35 -2.71 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 158.9 -1.05 -0.13 9.07 -6.12 8.47 -5.98 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 145.8 -4.17 -3.12 12.68 -28.19 10.95 -28.77 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 130.9 0.08 -0.08 1.99 2.13 2.31 1.87 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 173.1 -0.18 1.11 3.29 4.30 4.06 5.55 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 135.1 0.54 -0.81 14.65 -7.91 15.11 -9.51 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 149.3 0.00 0.00 4.39 1.86 3.90 1.77 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 124.1 0.91 0.89 2.67 1.53 4.08 1.31 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 145.1 0.21 0.48 3.44 0.86 2.38 2.18 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 144.3 -0.32 -1.43 16.92 -5.99 17.14 -7.38 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 138.3 0.88 -1.36 14.63 -4.85 15.59 -6.74 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 143.2 0.50 0.07 3.00 2.53 3.79 2.43 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 127.1 -0.53 -0.70 8.52 -2.91 8.87 -3.20 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.6 1.59 0.07 9.05 1.99 10.38 0.45 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.3 2.13 0.37 9.46 0.93 11.65 -1.22 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 141.7 -5.18 -1.39 18.51 -8.24 11.94 -5.53 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 121.7 -4.43 -0.98 14.05 -7.03 9.36 -4.47 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 139.5 -0.43 -0.07 11.36 -0.19 9.80 -0.36

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Jan-23 Feb-23 Mar-23 Apr-23 May-23* Jun-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 4.80 3.85 1.41 -0.79 -3.48 -4.12 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 4.06 3.64 2.52 1.89 -1.79 -2.87 A. Food Articles 15.26 2.67 3.81 5.42 3.88 1.51 1.32 Cereals 2.82 15.59 13.95 9.48 7.69 6.89 8.34 Paddy 1.43 7.18 8.60 7.54 7.18 7.33 7.67 Wheat 1.03 23.88 18.48 9.16 7.56 6.15 9.02 Pulses 0.64 2.36 2.59 3.03 5.67 5.76 9.21 Vegetables 1.87 -26.69 -21.58 -2.39 -1.50 -20.12 -21.98 Potato 0.28 7.51 -14.42 -25.59 -19.28 -18.71 -21.27 Onion 0.16 -24.48 -40.22 -36.83 -18.60 -7.25 -4.31 Fruits 1.60 4.51 7.32 4.89 -4.40 1.95 -0.86 Milk 4.44 9.85 10.33 8.48 8.21 6.83 8.59 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 2.66 1.49 1.36 0.88 2.07 2.74 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 4.70 0.00 -4.51 -6.70 -9.56 -9.72 Oil Seeds 1.12 -4.36 -7.38 -15.05 -15.58 -15.65 -14.39 C. Minerals 0.83 -9.97 -3.33 -2.84 7.88 6.80 4.12 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 23.79 14.47 -1.19 1.64 -13.66 -21.43 Crude Petroleum 1.95 5.01 -10.22 -23.53 -9.44 -27.01 -32.68 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 15.00 13.96 8.69 0.99 -9.17 -12.63 LPG 0.64 -8.30 -7.12 3.31 -10.49 -24.35 -22.29 Petrol 1.60 15.54 15.24 6.48 1.53 -9.45 -16.32 HSD 3.10 28.47 24.61 11.85 1.42 -17.03 -18.59 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 3.06 1.94 -0.70 -2.28 -2.97 -2.71 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 3.95 0.87 -2.96 -5.53 -6.85 -5.98 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -8.13 -14.31 -22.02 -26.25 -29.54 -28.77 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.96 2.12 2.60 2.51 2.02 1.87 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 3.24 4.19 4.19 3.16 4.20 5.55 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 -2.21 -3.65 -4.93 -5.90 -8.28 -9.51 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.04 3.46 3.38 2.05 1.77 1.77 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 0.25 0.74 1.58 1.98 1.32 1.31 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 0.85 -0.21 -0.97 -1.44 1.91 2.18 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 4.36 3.28 -1.01 -4.23 -6.33 -7.38 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 4.22 2.59 -0.07 -3.16 -4.63 -6.74 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 3.72 3.26 2.68 2.29 2.88 2.43 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 1.02 1.10 -1.31 -2.51 -3.03 -3.20 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 7.55 6.79 5.40 3.60 1.97 0.45 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 9.37 8.18 6.24 3.60 0.51 -1.22 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 1.68 -0.14 -7.17 -9.86 -9.17 -5.53 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 3.57 1.55 -4.76 -8.70 -7.80 -4.47 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 3.53 4.19 2.88 0.50 -0.71 -0.36

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III