‘I… Committed to Zero’-Campaign to create a fully safe workplace kicks off in AM/NS India

Bhubaneswar : A Health, Safety and Sustainability (HSS) Campaign, “I… Committed to ZERO” has been launched at the Paradeep facility of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) with the aim to achieve ZERO Hazard, Injuries and Accident at the facility.

The campaign was launched by Mr. G Suresha (Executive Director, Odisha). Present on the occasion were Mr Sanjeev Kumar Muduli (Head, Health and Safety), Mr. U.S.R. Raju (Head, Pellet Plant), Mr. Shailendra Sah (Head, Power Plant) and other officials of the facility.

On the occasion, Mr G Suresha said, “All employees should take precautionary steps of their own to achieve the target of zero accident and follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to mitigate the risk at the workplace”.

Mr Sanjeev Kumar Muduli, Head- Health & Safety urged all employees to follow the current HSS standards and procedures and implement best practices. All the employees took pledge to reaffirm their commitment to zero hazards, injuries and accidents at the workplace.

